Spagna, Fabian convocato per gli Europei: il messaggio del centrocampista sui social

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Fabian Ruiz, centrocampista del Napoli e della Nazionale spagnola, è stato convocato per i prossimi Europei di calcio. Il calciatore ha voluto esprimere la sua gioia con un post su Instagram:

Articolo precedenteGiudice Sportivo, battibecco di Juric con Gattuso: squalifica per il croato
Articolo successivo[VIDEO] Uefa, svelato il look del trofeo della Conference League

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE