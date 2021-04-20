La Stampa – Antitrust europeo dà l’OK per la Superlega: i dettagli

Secondo quanto riportato da La Stampa in queste ore, l‘Antitrust Europeo avrebbe dato il semaforo verde alla creazione della Superlega.

Infatti, secondo la commissione, sarebbe un’operazione legittima e commerciale.

