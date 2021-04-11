SOCIAL – Politano sui social festeggia la vittoria

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Sul proprio profilo Instagram, Matteo Politano, ha voluto festeggiare la vittoria contro la Samp i 3 punti portati a casa. Qui il post con tanto di descrizione con un cuore azzurro:

Articolo precedenteSOCIAL – Koulibaly festeggia la vittoria
Articolo successivoVenerato: “Futuro allenatore della Fiorentina? Gattuso favorito”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE