FOTO – Compleanno Grava, arrivano gli auguri del Napoli

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Compleano in casa Napoli. L’ex difensore azzurro ed attuale responsabile tecnico del settore giovanile, Gianluca Grava, compie quest’oggi 44 anni. Il club di De Laurentiis, attraverso i propri canali social, gli ha dedicato un post di auguri:

