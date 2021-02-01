Fiorentina, muro viola per Callejon: resterà a Firenze

Scritto da:
Giorgia Petrone
-

Secondo quanto risulta a FirenzeViola.it, Jose Maria Callejon resterà a Firenze. Il Parma ha tentato l’affondo, ma la Fiorentina ha deciso che l’ex azzurro non lascerà i viola almeno fino al termine della stagione.

