Cdr – Lazio pensa a un terzino, idea Maksimovic: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Secondo quanto riporta il Corriere di Roma, Nikola Maksimovic, è finito nel mirino della Lazio, che cerca in questa sessione di mercato, un centrale. Al momento, troppo elevate le richieste del Napoli.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE