Carlo Alvino: “Domani Victor Osimhen rientra a Napoli”

Scritto da:
Alessia Volpe
-

Victor Osimehn, attaccante del Napoli, domani farà rientro nella città partenopea. A renderlo noto il giornalista Carlo Alvino attraverso i suoi canali social.

