Vantaggio del Rijeka: Muric porta in vantaggio i padroni di casa

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Gol del Rijeka con Muric che con un sinistro a giro fulmina Meret che resta fermo a guardare.

Al 13′ Rijeka 1 Napoli 0.

