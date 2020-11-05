Insigne su Instagram dopo la partita: “Avanti tutta!”

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Dopo la vittoria contro il Rijeka il capitano azzurro commenta così la vittoria su Instagram: “Avanti tutta!”

Di seguito il post:

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Avanti tutta 💙👊🏻 #ForzaNapoliSempre #UEL #uefaeuropaleague

Un post condiviso da Lorenzo Insigne (@lorinsigneofficial) in data:

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE