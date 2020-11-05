Di Lorenzo esulta: “Continuiamo ad inseguire i nostri obiettivi!”

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, terzino del Napoli, ha espresso la sua gioia per la vittoria in casa del Rijeka attraverso i social.

Di seguito vi riportiamo le sue parole:

Continuiamo ad inseguire i nostri obiettivi con la stessa determinazione”.

