Vieri: “Rinnovo Mertens? De Laurentiis non capisce niente”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Christian Vieri, ex calciatore, ha parlato durante Bobo TV della situazione legata al futuro di Dries Mertens. Di seguito il video:

Articolo precedenteRadio KKN – Del Genio contro le nazionali: “Incredibile fare uno Stage ora”
Articolo successivoUFFICIALE – Napoli-Salernitana si gioca: altri due negativi fra i granata!

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE