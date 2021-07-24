FOTO MN – Cristiano Giuntoli esce a colloquio con Tutino

Al termine del primo tempo tra Napoli e Pro Vercelli, il ds azzurro Cristiano Giuntoli è uscito dal campo a colloquio con Gennaro Tutino. L’attaccante è conteso tra Parma e Salernitana, con cui ha conquistato la promozione in Serie A.

