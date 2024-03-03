LIVE Napoli-Juventus: Pareggio di Chiesa al minuto 81

Matteo Iannone
Matteo Iannone
-
LIVE Napoli-Juventus: E' finita, vince il Napoli!

Arriva il pareggio della Juventus con Federico Chiesa al minuto 81. Assist di Alcaraz e Chiesa centra l’angolino in basso alla destra di Meret che non può nulla.

