LIVE — Napoli-Union Berlino: finisce il match. Risultato finale di 1-1.

Scritto da:
Francesco Borriello
-
SSC Napoli, Bianchini:

Napoli-Union Berlino finisce 1-1. Dopo 12 sconfitte consecutive, i tedeschi ritrovano un risultato utile al Maradona. I partenopei vanno a 7 punti nel girone, sotto il Real Madrid a 9 ed il Braga a 3, che si sfideranno questa sera.

Articolo precedenteLIVE — Napoli-Union Berlino: ancora cambi, entrano Lindstrom e Cajuste
Articolo successivoIl Napoli non va oltre il pareggio contro l’Union: le pagelle di MondoNapoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE