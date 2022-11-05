Live – Primi cambi per Spalletti: dentro Politano e Ndombele

Scritto da:
Pasquale Arena
-

Primi cambi nel corso del secondo tempo per il Napoli. Luciano Spalletti decide di togliere sia Zielinski che Lozano e fa entrare Politano e Ndombele, dal quale cerca fisicità in mezzo al campo.

