Gooooal! LIVE – Pareggio del Napoli! Tap-in vincente di Politano

Scritto da:
Francesco Romeo
-

Il Napoli trova la via del pari al minuto ’57. Rete di Matteo Politano che si fa trovare pronto dopo la respinta di Szczęsny sul tiro a giro di Insigne.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Napoli-Juventus, si riparte con il secondo tempo: subito un cambio per Spalletti
Articolo successivoLIVE – Si è infiammata la partita. Azioni da una parte e dall’altra

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE