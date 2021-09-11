LIVE – Il Napoli torna a rendersi pericoloso con Elmas

Simone Soriano
Palla morbida di Di Lorenzo per Elmas che conclude di testa debolmente tra le braccia di Szczesny. Dopo un attimo di sbandamento il Napoli è tornato a farsi vivo dalle parti del portiere polacco.

