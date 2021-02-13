LIVE – Comincia il secondo tempo al Maradona: nessun cambio per le squadre

Scritto da:
Giorgia Petrone
-

Comincia il secondo tempo al Maradona. Le squadre non hanno effettuato cambi. Subito un occasione per la Juventus su calcio d’angolo con Ronaldo che non riesce a infilare la palla in rete dopo un rimpallo favorevole.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE