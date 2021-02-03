LIVE – Entra in campo Osimhen

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Fuori Lozano e dentro Osimhen. E’ questo il quarto cambio per il Napoli, con il quale Gattuso cerca di dare un po’ di vivacità alla squadra che finora ha fatto vedere ben poco.

