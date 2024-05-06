LIVE – Udinese-Napoli 0-1: gol annullato al Napoli

Scritto da:
Miriam Pisano
-

Gol annullato al Napoli ad Udine per fuorigioco. Victor Osimhen avrebbe segnato il secondo gol della partita rendendosi ancora protagonista.

Mancano solo 5 minuti (più recupero) al fischio finale.

Articolo precedenteLIVE – Udinese-Napoli 0-1: Osimhen la sblocca
Articolo successivoLIVE – Udinese-Napoli 1-1: pareggia Success al 92′

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE