    Napoli-Braga, fine primo tempo: buon Napoli contro un modesto Braga

    Paolo Graus
    Finisce il primo tempo di Napoli-Braga, dove gli azzurri concedono poco agli avversari e si portano con due lunghezze avanti, prima con un fortunoso autogol e poi con Osimhen. Buona soprattutto la prima parte di gara di Natan.

