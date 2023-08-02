    Napoli-Girona finisce in parità: si andrà ai rigori!

    Scritto da:
    Paolo Graus
    -

    Finisce anche il secondo tempo senza reti tra Napoli e Girona: 1-1 il risultato finale. Il match decreterà vincitore la squadra che vincerà alla lotteria dei rigori, format introdotto da quest’anno.

