    LIVE – Raddoppia il Napoli, gran gol di Zielinski!

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Moriello
    -

    LIVE – Raddoppia il Napoli grazie ad una grande discesa sulla fascia destra di Lozano. Cross al centro e gol di prima da parte di Zielinski. 2-0 e partita chiusa!

    Articolo precedenteZielinski non sottovaluta l’Empoli: “Vi ricordate l’anno scorso? Vogliamo vincere anche oggi”
    Articolo successivoFinisce al Maradona: il Napoli batte l’Empoli dopo una partita bloccata

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE