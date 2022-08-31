    Live Napoli – Lecce, inizia il secondo tempo, due cambi in arrivo

    Scritto da:
    Gianfranco Vanacore
    -
    NAPLES, ITALY - AUGUST 2022, Giacomo Raspadori, SSC Napoli, Facebook

    Inizia il secondo tempo tra Napoli e Lecce, dentro Zielinski e Lobotka fuori un sacrificante Raspadori e Ndombèlè.

    Articolo precedenteMeret, grande prestazione nel primo tempo contro il Lecce, adesso può essere centrale con gli azzurri!
    Articolo successivoLIVE – Napoli – Lecce, accelerata di Osimhen, tocco dubbio sul nigeriano e progressione di Kim!

    ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE