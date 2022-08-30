    Galtier: “Navas sarà convocato per domani”

    Scritto da:
    Salvatore Borghese
    -

    Christophe Galtier, allenatore del Paris Saint Germain, ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia della gara con il Tolosa. Ecco quanto detto

    “Su Navas dico che parliamo molto spesso insieme! È un portiere del PSG, domani sarà convocato”.

