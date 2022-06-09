    Sky controcorrente: “Vicina la chiusura dell’affare tra il Napoli e Bernardeschi!

    Scritto da:
    Gianpaolo Bianconcini
    -

    Il giornalista Gianluca Di Marzio ha svelato sul proprio sito ufficiale che manca davvero poco alla chiusura dell’affare che porterebbe Federico Bernardeschi al Napoli. Il calciatore firmerà un quadriennale fino al 2026.

