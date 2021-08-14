LIVE – Finisce il match al Patini: il Napoli vince 4-0 contro il Pescara!

Scritto da:
Giorgia Petrone
-

LIVE – Finisce il match! Il Napoli vince e convince nell’ultima amichevole estiva contro il Pescara. La gara termina 4-0 con i gol di Osimhen, Insigne su rigore, Ounas e Zedadka.

