Fedele Jr: “Nomi accostati al Napoli non hanno niente in comune”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-
gaetano fedele agente

Fedele, ex agente di Paolo Cannavaro, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. Queste le sue parole: “I nomi che vengono accostati al Napoli hanno tutti modi di allenare diversi. Sono pensieri opposti come Sarri e Allegri“.

