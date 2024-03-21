Euro2024 Playoff, la Georgia di Kvara va in finale battendo il Lussemburgo

La Georgia di Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, che oggi non ha giocato in quanto squalificato, conquista la finale del playoff di accesso a Euro 2024 e affronterà così la vincente fra Grecia e Kazakistan nell’altra semifinale.

