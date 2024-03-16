Salernitana-Lecce: 0-1 al termine dei primi 45′ per gli ospiti

Scritto da:
Antonio Duca
-

A fine primo tempo allo stadio Arechi di Salerno è 0-1 per il Lecce.

Per ora è Krstovic ad essere il mattatore del match. Ancora altri 45′ da giocare per provare a ribaltare il punteggio in casa granata.

