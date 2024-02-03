Szczesny su Osimhen: “Uno dei migliori al mondo”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-
Szczesny su Zielinski:

Szczesny, portiere della Juventus, ha rilasciato alcune parole ai microfoni di TNT Sports. Queste le sue parole: “Oltre a Lautaro e Vlahovic, considero Osimhen uno dei migliori anche se non ha i numeri dello scorso anno”.

