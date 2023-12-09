L’ex Milik: “partita bella e vittoria fondamentale per noi”

Scritto da:
Daniel Grandetto
-

L’ex attaccante del Napoli Milik ha espresso le sue considerazioni sul match di ieri sera tra Juve e Napoli sul suo profilo social.

“Una partita bella e difficile e una vittoria in più per noi. Andiamo avanti così”.

