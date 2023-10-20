Agostinelli: “Garcia deve conferire serenità alla squadra”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Agostinelli, allenatore, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni a Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. Queste le sue parole: “La squadra deve dimostrare serenità, il tecnico deve essere bravo in questo. Il no di Conte al Napoli me l’aspettavo”.

