Lega Serie A, Il Napoli è primo anche in una statistica particolare

Scritto da:
Salvatore Moriello
-

Come riportato sul sito della Lega Serie A, Il Napoli dopo le prime 7 giornate ha effettuato 135 tiri. La squadra partenopea comanda questa speciale classifica ed è seguita da Inter(123) e Milan(120). Al quarto posto c’è la Roma con 116 tiri.

Articolo precedenteSlovacchia-Bielorussia, le formazioni ufficiali: Lobotka dal primo ancora
Articolo successivoMarco Rossi: “Contro l’Italia non dobbiamo essere arroganti, serve umiltà”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE