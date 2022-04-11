Lewandowski dice addio al Bayern, scelta la sua nuova squadra!

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Robert Lewandowski, bomber del Bayern Monaco, secondo alcune fonti avrebbe firmato un triennale con il Barcellona, pronto a soddisfare le richieste del centravanti polacco, prossimo a chiudere la propria carriera in un top club.

