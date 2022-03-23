Sconcerti: “Spalletti allena bene il Napoli! Ha avuto il merito di compiere scelte forti”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

A Pressing è intervenuto anche il noto giornalista sportivo Mario Sconcerti, che ha detto la sua sul momento del Napoli e sulla gestione Spalletti. Ecco le sue dichiarazioni:

Articolo precedenteDybala-Napoli: matrimonio possibile? Giudice ha le idee chiare

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE