Rinnovi in casa Inter, novità importanti: l’annuncio del club

Carmine Acierno
Rinnovi importanti nella giornata odierna in casa Inter, le firme fino al 2025 sono di: Beppe Marotta, Piero Ausilio e Dario Baccin.

