Koulibaly festeggia le 300 presenze da titolare in maglia azzurra: la nota del club

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Attraverso un tweet, la SSC Napoli ha celebrato le 300 presenze da titolare di Kalidou Koulibaly in maglia azzurra. Traguardo raggiunto nella serata di ieri a Barcellona.

