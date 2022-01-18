VIDEO – Bologna-Napoli, gli azzurri esaltano la seconda rete di Lozano sui social: il post

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

La SSC Napoli, sul proprio sito ufficiale, ha pubblicato il video della seconda rete di Hirving Lozano, elogiando il lavoro di squadra che c’è dietro.

Articolo precedenteULTIM’ORA – Pareggio tra Malawi e Senegal! Koulibaly guida i suoi agli ottavi: i dettagli
Articolo successivoGiordano: “Azzurri dominano a Bologna! Napoli inferiore all’Inter? Vi dico la mia”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE