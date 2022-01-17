Di Lorenzo a Dazn: “Dobbiamo fare il secondo gol e chiudere la partita”

Elia Falco
Giovanni Di Lorenzo, terzino del Napoli, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Dazn nell’intervallo di Bologna-Napoli.

“Dobbiamo continuare a giocare cercando di fare attenzione alle loro ripartenze. Dobbiamo fare il secondo gol per chiudere la partita”

