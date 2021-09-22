Caressa: “Se domani il Napoli non torna in testa alla classifica si ripeterebbe un dato dopo oltre 40 anni!”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Fabio Caressa, giornalista di Sky, ha svelato una curiosità ai microfoni di Sky Calcio Club:

Se domani il Napoli non dovesse tornare in testa alla classifica, per la prima volta dal 1972 Milan e Inter sarebbero prime a pari merito”.

Articolo precedenteVIDEO – Quando Lavezzi mentre litigava disse: “Ma tu chi sei? Girati!”
Articolo successivoAgostinelli: “Spalletti è stato l’uomo più felice del mondo al gol di Rrahmani”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE