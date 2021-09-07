Sky, Ugolini: “Svelato l’orario della sentenza del ricorso di Osimhen”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Massimo Ugolini, giornalista di Sky Sport, ha annunciato l’orario della sentenza per la squalifica di Victor Osimhen, alla stessa emittente satellitare. Si parla delle ore 19, con il dibattito che invece è previsto per le 16.

Articolo precedenteRepubblica – Ounas unica nota positiva di ieri anche se troppo egoista
Articolo successivoDe Maggio: “Ieri sono rimasto impressionato da Vergara, che talento!”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE