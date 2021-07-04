Ufficiale – Diego Armando Maradona Junior è il nuovo allenatore del Napoli United

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Arriva l’annuncio ufficiale da parte del Napoli United , squadra dilettantistica della città nata nel 2009, ufficializza il nuovo allenatore , Diego Armando Maradona Junior, 37 anni. Il club multietnico nato per promuovere la diversità nello sport .

Articolo precedenteRepubblica – Spalletti trova casa a Napoli grazie all’ausilio di ADL
Articolo successivoDe Paul, Lautaro e Messi : Argentina in semifinale

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE