Il Napoli si complimenta con Albiol: il tweet

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Il Villareal si aggiudica la finale di Europa League battendo ai rigori il Manchester United. Il Napoli si è complimentato con Albiol per il trofeo conquistato. Di seguito il tweet:

