VIDEO – Juric furioso ai microfoni di Sky a fine partita

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Juric, allenatore del Verona, è intervenuto ai microfoni di Sky Sport per parlare della vittoria contro il Napoli. Però, così non è andata. C’è stata una discussione tra l’allenatore e i giornalisti Sky. Qui il video:

