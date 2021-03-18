Europa League: I primi tempi delle gare delle 19

Sono appena terminati i primi 45′ di quattro ottavi di ritorno di Europa League. I parziali.

Arsenal-Olympiacos 0-0

Dinamo Zagabria-Tottenham 0-0

Molde FK-Granada 1-0

Shakhtar Donetsk-Roma 0-0

