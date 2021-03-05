ULTIM’ORA, Sky – Niente ritorno in Slovacchia, Marek Hamsik riparte dalla Svezia! Lunedì la firma

Scritto da:
Nicola Vincoli
-

Dopo alcune voci diffuse dai media svedesi, anche la redazione di Sky Sport conferma il trasferimento di Marek Hamsik al Goteborg. L’ex capitano azzurro torna in Europa dopo la sua parentesi in Cina, la firma sul contratto è prevista lunedì mattina.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE