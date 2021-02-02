Napoli, arriva l’esito dei tamponi in vista della sfida contro Atalanta: le ultime

Come di consueto è arrivata la note ufficiale su twitter del Napoli per quanto riguarda gli esiti dei tamponi effettuati oggi pomeriggio in vista della sfida di domani contro Atalanta in Coppa Italia.

📌 | Tutti negativi al Covid-19 i tamponi effettuati questo pomeriggio ai componenti del gruppo squadra.



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/33yHsYB8FK — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 2, 2021