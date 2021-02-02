Napoli, arriva l’esito dei tamponi in vista della sfida contro Atalanta: le ultime

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

Come di consueto è arrivata la note ufficiale su twitter del Napoli per quanto riguarda gli esiti dei tamponi effettuati oggi pomeriggio in vista della sfida di domani contro Atalanta in Coppa Italia.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE