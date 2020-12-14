Europa League, le date dei sedicesimi: ritorno in casa per il Napoli

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

Sono state svelate le date dei sedicesimi di finale di Europa League. Il Napoli giocherà il 18 febbraio a Granada, mentre il ritorno si disputerà il 25 allo stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

