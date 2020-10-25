Live – R.Insigne porta in vantaggio il Benevento!

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Ottimo spunto di Lapadula che cerca in area Roberto Insigne, il quale risponde presente! Ottima girata di destro e Meret è costretto a raccogliere il pallone dalla rete. Il Benevento passa in avanti nel punteggio.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE